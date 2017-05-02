Luis Miguel surrenders to authorities on arrest warrant

FILE - In this March 11, 2012 file photo, Mexican singer Luis Miguel performs during a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Authorities say Luis Miguel, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, is in custody after he surrendered to U.S. marshals Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in a case involving a dispute with his former manager. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

Associated Press

Authorities say Mexican singer Luis Miguel surrendered to U.S. marshals Tuesday in a case involving a dispute in which he has been ordered to pay more than $1 million to his former manager.

Deputy US Marshal Matthew Cordova says the singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before a federal judge in Los Angeles who has held him in contempt for failing to appear at court hearings.

The five-time Grammy winner does not have an attorney listed in the court case and his record label declined comment.

Miguel was ordered to pay his former manager, William Brockhaus, more than $1 million in July 2016 by a federal judge in New York. Brockhaus' attorneys sought to enforce the judgment in Los Angeles, where Miguel owns a home. In January, a judge ordered the singer to turn over a 2013 Rolls Royce to help satisfy the judgment.

Brockhaus sued Miguel in Texas in 2014, claiming the singer failed to pay him based on a 2012 management contract they signed.

Court records state the singer refused to accept court summons and did not appear for court hearings to determine his ability to pay.

Miguel, who has also won four Latin Grammys and is known as "El Sol de México" (The Sun of Mexico,) has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and enjoyed a successful career in multiple genres, including pop, mariachi, ballads and boleros.