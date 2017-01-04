'Loving,' 'La La Land' top AARP Movies for Grownups honors

Ruth Negga appears on stage to accept the award for rising star for "Loving," at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

The AARP says that "Loving" is the best film of the year.

The drama is based on a couple's real-life 1960s battle to fight a Virginia law barring interracial marriage. It stars Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga.

In AARP's Movies for Grownups honors announced Wednesday, the Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone romance "La La Land" captured the best comedy-musical award.

Lead actor honors went to Annette Bening for "20th Century Women" and Denzel Washington for "Fences."

Others receiving kudos include Viola Davis for "Fences"; Jeff Bridges for "Hell or High Water," and writer-director Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea."

France's "Elle" was named best foreign-language film.

The awards will be presented Feb. 6 at a ceremony hosted by Margo Martindale. She's an honoree for best grown-up love story, the film "Hollars."