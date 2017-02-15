Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 15, 2017

'Love Actually' update to air on 'Red Nose Day Special'

Comments
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Hugh Grant at the premiere of
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Hugh Grant at the premiere of "Florence Foster Jenkins" in New York. Grant will be among several cast members from the 2003 film, "Love Actually," returning for a 10-minute reunion film airing as part of Comic Relief’s “Red Nose Day Special” on NBC in May. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
'Love Actually' update to air on 'Red Nose Day Special'
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2016 file photo shows actress Keira Knightley at the CHANEL Fine Jewelry Dinner to celebrate the debut of The Jewel Box Boutique at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Knightley will be among several cast members from the 2003 film, 'Love Actually,' returning for a 10-minute reunion film airing as part of Comic Relief’s “Red Nose Day Special” on NBC in May. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Whatever happened to the characters from "Love Actually"?

Viewers will find out thanks to Richard Curtis, the writer-director of the beloved 2003 feature, who has created a short reunion film to air as part of Comic Relief's "Red Nose Day Special" on NBC in May.

Cast members revisiting their roles from the romantic comedy include Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson.

The 10-minute "special sketch" is from Curtis, who promises it will be "very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day."

"The Red Nose Day Special," which airs for its third year on NBC on May 24, is produced by Curtis. On British TV, it — and the reunion film — will air March 24.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation