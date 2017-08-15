Now Playing
Posted: August 15, 2017

Louis CK to debut black-and-white movie at Toronto festival

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Louis C.K., co-creator/writer/executive producer, participates in the
FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Louis C.K., co-creator/writer/executive producer, participates in the "Better Things" panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Louis C.K. has quietly shot a black-and-white 35mm film that he will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Festival organizers on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, announced additions to Toronto’s lineup. C.K.’s film “I Love You, Daddy” will be unveiled at the early September festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Louis C.K. has quietly shot a black-and-white 35mm film that he will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Festival organizers on Tuesday announced additions to Toronto's lineup.

C.K.'s film is called "I Love You, Daddy" and will be unveiled at the early September festival. It stars C.K. as a TV producer and writer whose daughter is played by Chloe Grace Moretz.

"I Love You, Daddy" is the comedian's first film since the 2001 release "Pootie Tang," which he wrote and directed. He has made a habit of making new works a surprise, like last year's web series "Horace and Pete."

Brie Larson's directorial debut, "Unicorn Store," will also debut at Toronto. So will Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut, "Molly's Game," starring Jessica Chastain.

