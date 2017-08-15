Louis CK to debut black-and-white movie at Toronto festival

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Louis C.K., co-creator/writer/executive producer, participates in the "Better Things" panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Louis C.K. has quietly shot a black-and-white 35mm film that he will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Festival organizers on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, announced additions to Toronto’s lineup. C.K.’s film “I Love You, Daddy” will be unveiled at the early September festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press