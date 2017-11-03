Now Playing
Posted: November 03, 2017

Lou Diamond Phillips arrested, charged with DWI

FILE PHOTO: Lou Diamond Phillips at Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politicon)
John Sciulli
FILE PHOTO: Lou Diamond Phillips at Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politicon)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PORTLAND, Texas —

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated.

KRISTV reported that Phillips was in Portland, Texas, scheduled to speak at the “Voices of South Texas Tour” Friday.

Phillips, who is best known for his portrayal as Ritchie Valens in “La Bamba” as well as other roles on stage and screen, has been booked on a DWI charge.

The Caller-Times reported that he will appear in court sometime today to have his bail set, but that he was being booked at the San Patricio County Jail Friday morning.

