Posted: October 17, 2017

Lopez, Anthony, Rodriguez raise $35M for Puerto Rico relief

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2017 file photo Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2017 file photo Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the "World of Dance" Celebration at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif. Lopez, her ex-husband Marc Anthony and her current boyfriend Rodriguez have raised more than $35 million for Puerto Rico hurricane relief. A spokeswoman said in a statement Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, that the two singers and the retired baseball superstar raised the money in donations, pledges, and their own contributions. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Lopez, Anthony, Rodriguez raise $35M for Puerto Rico relief
FILE - This Nov. 17, 2016 file photo shows Marc Anthony, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform 'Olvidame y Pega la Vuelta' at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lopez, her ex-husband Marc Anthony and her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have raised more than $35 million for Puerto Rico hurricane relief. A spokeswoman said in a statement Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, that the two singers and the retired baseball superstar raised the money in donations, pledges, and their own contributions.
Lopez, Anthony, Rodriguez raise $35M for Puerto Rico relief
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 'World of Dance' celebration in West Hollywood, Calif. Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have raised $26 million for Puerto Rico disaster relief, with another $9 million raised by a benefit show. The two hosted “One Voice: Somos Live!” on Saturday with Marc Anthony.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Jennifer Lopez, her ex-husband Marc Anthony and her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have raised more than $35 million for Puerto Rico hurricane relief.

A spokeswoman said in a statement Tuesday that the two singers and the retired baseball superstar raised the money in donations, pledges and their own contributions.

About $9 million was raised via the Oct. 14 benefit show "One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief," which the trio hosted.

Most of the rest came from corporate donations and pledges.

Lopez and Anthony's parents both came to the United States from Puerto Rico, and Rodriguez's family is from the Dominican Republic.

The two singers were married in 2004 and divorced in 2014. Lopez has been dating Rodriguez since early this year.

