Posted: December 26, 2016

A look at the work of George Michael before his death at 53

FILE- In this June 25, 2008, file photo, singer George Michael performs during his
FILE- In this June 25, 2008, file photo, singer George Michael performs during his "Live Global Tour" concert in Inglewood, Calif. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The Associated Press

Albums:

— "Fantastic" (with WHAM!), 1983

— "Make It Big" (with WHAM!), 1984

— "Music from the Edge of Heaven" (with WHAM!). 1986

— "Faith," 1987

— "Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1," 1990

— "Older," 1996

— "Songs from the Last Century," 1999

— "Patience," 2004

— "Symphonica," 2014

Songs:

— "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," 1984

— "Careless Whisper," 1984

— "Last Christmas," 1985

— "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)," with Aretha Franklin, 1987

— "I Want Your Sex," 1987

— "Faith," 1987

— "One More Try," 1987

— "Father Figure," 1988

— "Monkey," 1988

— "Freedom! '90," 1990

— "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," with Elton John, 1991

— "Jesus to a Child," 1996

