Posted: September 07, 2017

Longtime Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter leaving magazine

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The magazine says its longtime editor Graydon Carter is leaving the magazine at the end of the year after 25 years at the helm. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The magazine says its longtime editor Graydon Carter is leaving the magazine at the end of the year after 25 years at the helm. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter attends The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit tribute to Tom Hanks in New York. The magazine says its longtime editor Graydon Carter is leaving the magazine at the end of the year after 25 years at the helm.
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Anna Scott Carter, left, and Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The magazine says its longtime editor Graydon Carter is leaving the magazine at the end of the year after 25 years at the helm.

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK —

Vanity Fair says its longtime editor Graydon Carter is leaving the magazine at the end of the year after 25 years at the helm.

Carter became editor of the magazine, known for its coverage of celebrities, Hollywood, media and politics, in 1992. It's famous for its star-studded annual Oscars party.

Vanity Fair spokeswoman Beth Kseniak did not immediately answer questions Thursday about who would replace him.

Carter says in a statement that he is "eager to try out this 'third act' thing" but did not specify his plans for the future.

Carter, a well-known figure in New York, is a book author, film and theater producer and restaurant owner.

