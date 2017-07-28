Linkin Park singer's wife opens about husband's death

FILE - In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Talinda Bennington, wife of Chester Bennington said in a statement Friday, July 28, 2017, she wants “to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.” Chester Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles last week. His death was ruled a suicide. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

AP Music Writer