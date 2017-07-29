Now Playing
Posted: July 31, 2017

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington remembered in funeral service

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. —

Chester Bennington reportedly has been laid to rest.

TMZUs Weekly, the Daily Mail and other entertainment outlets reported that a few hundred of Bennington’s closest family and friends gathered Saturday afternoon for his funeral at South Coast Botanic Garden in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Many of the attendants at the service worked with Bennington, and a stage with a full drum set and guitars was set up for mourners to pay tribute to him.

Bennington’s family reportedly had planned for a private funeral but ultimately decided to open the service up to fellow musicians and friends. According to TMZ, police were present to provide security for the event. Attendees were also given wrist bands at the funeral, similar to VIP concert passes.

In the week since Bennington's death, fans of Linkin Park have been organizing their own tributes. Bennington was 41 years old.

