Linkin Park to perform tribute show for Chester Bennington

FILE - In this May 16, 2015, file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs with Linkin Park during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Warner Bros. Music announced on Sept. 18, 2017, that Linkin Park will play play a one-night-only concert on Oct. 27 in tribute to late lead singer Chester Bennington, who killed himself in July. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press