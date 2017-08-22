Now Playing
Posted: August 22, 2017

Linkin Park to hold ‘special event’ to honor Chester Bennington 

Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. Linkin Park announced a
Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. Linkin Park announced a "special event" to honor Bennington, who died of a suicide at age 41.

Linkin Park to hold ‘special event’ to honor Chester Bennington 
Looking Back: Chester Bennington

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A little over a month since the death of their bandmate Chester Bennington, Linkin Park announced it will host an event in Los Angeles to honor him, according to Spin.

“Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time,” the band said on its Twitter page Tuesday. “The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park. We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory and look forward to sharing details with you soon.”

Whether the event will include a performance from the band isn’t clear. The group canceled its summer tour a day after the news of Bennington’s death.

Bennington died of a suicide July 20.

Linkin Park members said Bennington’s death “leaves a void that can never be filled” in a joint statement after his death.

On Sunday, Jay-Z paid tribute to Bennington by performing his 2004 collaboration with Linkin Park, “Numb/Encore,” at the Virgin V Festival in Chelmsford, England.

Fans continue to share thoughts about Bennington on social media, many of which are posted on the Linkin Park website.

