Linkin Park fans remember Chester Bennington at L.A. tribute

FILE - In this May 16, 2015, file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Hundreds of Linkin Park fans gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, August 6, 2017, to pay tribute to late singer Chester Bennington nearly three weeks after his death. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press