Linkin Park dedicating new live album to Chester Bennigton

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 file photo, Dave Farrell, from left, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park appear at the end of Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington in Los Angeles. The band is releasing a new live album that the band is dedicating to late member Chester Bennington. The group says their last live shows before Bennington died in July were “extraordinary.” The “One More Light Live” album will be released on Dec. 15. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press