Posted: November 15, 2017

Linkin Park dedicating new live album to Chester Bennigton

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 file photo, Dave Farrell, from left, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park appear at the end of Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington in Los Angeles. The band is releasing a new live album that the band is dedicating to late member Chester Bennington. The group says their last live shows before Bennington died in July were "extraordinary." The "One More Light Live" album will be released on Dec. 15. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017 file photo, Dave Farrell, from left, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park appear at the end of Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington in Los Angeles. The band is releasing a new live album that the band is dedicating to late member Chester Bennington. The group says their last live shows before Bennington died in July were “extraordinary.” The “One More Light Live” album will be released on Dec. 15. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Linkin Park is releasing a new live album that the band is dedicating to late member Chester Bennington.

The group says their last live shows before Bennington died in July were "extraordinary." The "One More Light Live" album will be released on Dec. 15.

The songs were performed on the One More Light World Tour, which kicked off in May in South America and Europe. The U.S. leg of the tour was canceled after Bennington hanged himself a day before the tour was to begin.

The band said with his voice, Bennington turned "pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection." For fans who have never been to a Linkin Park show, the band hopes the live album "gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were."

