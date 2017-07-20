Now Playing
Posted: July 21, 2017

Linkin Park cancels tour following death of Chester Bennington

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Following the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, the rock band has canceled its upcoming tour.

Concert promoter Live Nation issued a statement on Friday:

We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.

The band’s U.S. tour to support new album “One More Light” was slated to kick off a summer run of arenas and amphitheaters with Machine Gun Kelly on July 27 in Boston.

Bennington, 41, died of a suicide by hanging Thursday at his home near Los Angeles.

An online petition is circulating to rename Santa Monica’s Lincoln Park -- for which the band is named -- in Bennington’s memory. It currently has over 6,000 signatures toward its goal of 7,000.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

