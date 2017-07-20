Sign in with your existing account
Linkin Park cancels tour following death of Chester Bennington
By
Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Following the
death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, the rock band has canceled its upcoming tour.
>> Read more trending news
Concert promoter Live Nation
issued a statement on Friday:
We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.
The band’s U.S. tour to support new album “One More Light” was
slated to kick off a summer run of arenas and amphitheaters with Machine Gun Kelly on July 27 in Boston.
Bennington, 41,
died of a suicide by hanging Thursday at his home near Los Angeles.
An online petition is circulating to rename Santa Monica’s Lincoln Park -- for which the band is named -- in Bennington’s memory. It currently has over 6,000 signatures toward its goal of 7,000.
