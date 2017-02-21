Lohan was photographed with the Quran under her arm, prompting "Good Morning Britain" co-host Susana Reid to ask her about reports that the actress has converted to Islam.
"Me studying the Quran is something I find solace in … I do study it. Nothing is confirmed yet," she said.
When pressed about the issue by co-host Piers Morgan, Lohan said, "Religion is a personal belief. My sister's a Buddhist. It's a consideration I have."
Morgan pressed further, asking why she was reluctant to say she is converting. Lohan said, "I don't want to comment on something I haven't finished yet. I don't think that's right."
After Morgan mentioned how "polarizing" it would be to discuss interest in Islam in America, Lohan discussed an incident in which she said she was profiled for wearing a headscarf.
"When I was flying to New York recently, I was wearing a headscarf, and I got stopped at the airport … "(The agent) opened my passport and saw 'Lindsay Lohan' and started apologizing but said, 'Take off your headscarf.'"
The co-hosts expressed surprise at what Lohan said.
"I mean, it's OK," she continued. "But what scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn't feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock."
Lohan said she could not speak to why she had been asked to take off her headscarf, but said that it was "jarring."
"It was strange. I'm from New York," she said. "I'm born and raised there, so I was a little intimidated."
Lohan said she was wearing the headscarf because she was traveling from Turkey, where The Associated Press reported she met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and did so "out of personal respect for certain countries that I go to when I see certain people."
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself