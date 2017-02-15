Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 21, 2017

Lindsay Lohan says she was profiled while wearing headscarf

Comments
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2014, file photo, actress Lindsay Lohan performs a scene from the play,
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2014, file photo, actress Lindsay Lohan performs a scene from the play, "Speed the Plow," during a photocall at the Playhouse Theatre in central London. Lohan told the Daily Mail on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, that Americans should come together to support President Donald Trump. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Lindsay Lohan claims she was "racially profiled" while wearing a headscarf at London's Heathrow Airport.

The actress told a British talk show that she was stopped while traveling to New York.

She said an airport worker "opened my passport and saw 'Lindsay Lohan' and started immediately apologizing, but then said: 'Please take off your headscarf.'"

She told "Good Morning Britain" on Tuesday that the incident made her wonder "how would another woman who doesn't feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?"

Lohan was returning from Turkey, where she recently met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

She said she wore a headscarf in Turkey out of "personal respect."

Lohan, who has been photographed carrying a Quran, says she finds "solace" studying the Muslim holy book and other religious texts.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation