Posted: October 11, 2017

Lindsay Lohan feels 'very bad' for Harvey Weinstein

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the opening night of the Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece. Lohan posted a video to Instagram on Oct. 10, 2017, defending fired movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)
The Associated Press

Lohan made the comments in a since-deleted Instagram video Tuesday. The video was captured by followers who posted it to social media. In it, she says that she has done several movies with Weinstein and he never harmed her.

Lohan also called on Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman to "take a stand and be there for her husband." Chapman said Tuesday that she plans to divorce Weinstein. An emoji with a halo under the name "Harvey" was displayed on screen during the clip.

Lohan has been sharply criticized on social media over the video.

Her representative didn't immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

