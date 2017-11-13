Lin-Manuel: Puerto Rican efforts making up for slow start

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Miranda will be honored Thursday at the Latin Grammys with the Latin Recording Academy President's Merit Award for his outstanding and numerous contributions to the Latin community. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Lin-Manuel Miranda saluted all the federal workers hard at work in Puerto Rico and says the rebuilding of the island is going well, despite what he considers a slow initial response.

The creator of "Hamilton" says "my hat goes off" to all the FEMA and National Guardsmen working hard, "but we're working at a deficit from the initial response."

Miranda will be honored this Thursday at the Latin Grammys with the Latin Recording Academy President's Merit Award for his "outstanding and numerous contributions to the Latin community," including his all-star song "Almost Like Praying" to help the devastated land of his ancestor.

The ceremony will be aired live on Univision from Las Vegas.