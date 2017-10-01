Lil Wayne won't go through security check, skips concert

FILE - Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after the recording artist on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 refused to pass through a security check to enter the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, and skipped the concert. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press