Posted: January 03, 2017

Leslie Jones blasts book deal for far-right commentator

FILE - This Nov. 17, 2016 file photo shows Leslie Jones at the American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala in New York. Jones is responding to the announced book deal by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who harassed the “Saturday Night Live” and “Ghostbusters” star on Twitter last year. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This Nov. 17, 2016 file photo shows Leslie Jones at the American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala in New York. Jones is responding to the announced book deal by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who harassed the “Saturday Night Live” and “Ghostbusters” star on Twitter last year. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Leslie Jones sees no excuse for giving a book deal to the far-right commentator and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who on Twitter last year so viciously harassed the "Saturday Night Live" and "Ghostbusters" star that he was banned from the social media site.

On Monday, Jones dismissed a statement from Simon & Schuster defending the widely criticized deal for "Dangerous," a March release that has ranked high on Amazon.com since its announcement last week. "Dangerous" is coming out through the conservative Threshold imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Responding on Twitter to Simon & Schuster, which had said that any opinions expressed by Milo or others it publishes "belong to the authors," Jones wrote that "you still help them spread their hate to even more people."

