Leonardo DiCaprio joins Climate Change March on Washington, D.C.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (2nd L) marches with a group of indigenous people from North and South America, during the People's Climate March in Washington DC, on April, 29, 2017. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio took a stand over the weekend when he supported the Climate Change March on Washington, D.C.

People reported that the actor met with indigenous leaders after making an appearance at the march Saturday.

DiCaprio, 42, reportedly kept a low-profile, wearing a newsboy cap and sunglasses during the march, but his message was loud and clear as he held a sign that read “Climate Change Is Real,” CNN reported.

The march was held on President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office and was held to protest his reversal of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

“Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch,” DiCaprio posted on Twitter following the event.

DiCaprio shared on Facebook Saturday that he met with Manari Ushigua, president of Sápara Nation of Ecuadorian Amazon, who told DiCaprio about the damage oil drilling is doing to their land.

“Today’s #ClimateMarch leaves me inspired & hopeful for our future,” DiCaprio tweeted after the march. “We must continue to work together & fight for #climatejustice.”

Today’s #ClimateMarch leaves me inspired & hopeful for our future. We must continue to work together & fight for #climatejustice. pic.twitter.com/FcZhxGqGw8 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 30, 2017

DiCaprio has been outspoken about his feelings about the environment and even mentioned climate change in his 2016 Oscars acceptance speech.

“Climate change is real, it is happening right now, it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating,” he said as he accepted his first-ever Oscar for his work in “The Revenant.”

