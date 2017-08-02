Leon Black has a whole big book in him

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017, file photo, J.B. Smoove participates in the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Leon Black has so much on his mind: Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Aug. 2, that it is devoting a book to the trash talker from “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The release is called “The Book of Leon” and the writing credit goes to the man who plays Black on the comedy series, J.B. Smoove. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press