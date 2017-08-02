Now Playing
Posted: August 02, 2017

Leon Black has a whole big book in him

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017, file photo, J.B. Smoove participates in the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Leon Black has so much on his mind: Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Aug. 2, that it is devoting a book to the trash talker from “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The release is called “The Book of Leon” and the writing credit goes to the man who plays Black on the comedy series, J.B. Smoove. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Leon Black has so much on his mind.

Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it is devoting a book to the trash-talker from "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The release is called "The Book of Leon," and the writing credit goes to JB Smoove, the man who plays Black on the comedy series. According to the publisher, the book was inspired by a certain balding man with glasses, perhaps Larry David, who allegedly told Black that since he always has so much to say, maybe he should just put it all down in words.

"The Book of Leon" is scheduled for Oct. 24, around the time the ninth season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" begins on HBO.

