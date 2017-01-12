Now Playing
Posted: January 12, 2017

Legend, Grande to record 'Beauty and the Beast' theme

FILE - This Aug. 28, 2016 file photo shows Ariana Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Grande and John Legend will record the theme to Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake. The film, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, will be released March 17. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
John Legend and Ariana Grande will record the theme to Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" remake.

The pair will sing the duet first sung by Angela Lansbury in the 1991 animated film and then recorded for the movie's soundtrack by Celine Dion and Peabo Byson for the 1991 animated film. The song, penned by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, won an Oscar and a Grammy.

"Beauty and the Beast," starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, will be released March 17.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
