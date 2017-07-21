Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 21, 2017

Lauren Hutton thrilled to get 'Mid-Life Achievement Award'

Comments
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2013, file photo, model and actress Lauren Hutton poses for photos after arriving for Chanel's Metiers d'Art fashion show in Dallas. Hutton has been honored at a Maine film festival with its Mid-Life Achievement Award. The organizers of the Maine International Film Festival decided to honor the 73-year-old Hutton for her work in films like
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2013, file photo, model and actress Lauren Hutton poses for photos after arriving for Chanel's Metiers d'Art fashion show in Dallas. Hutton has been honored at a Maine film festival with its Mid-Life Achievement Award. The organizers of the Maine International Film Festival decided to honor the 73-year-old Hutton for her work in films like "Paper Lion" and "A Wedding." (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

The Associated Press

WATERVILLE, Maine —

Lauren Hutton has been honored with a Maine film festival's "Mid-Life Achievement Award."

The 73-year-old model and actress tells the Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2vq08xL ) she was thrilled to receive the award, which means she has a lot to look forward to and accomplish.

The organizers of the Maine International Film Festival decided to honor her for her work in films like "Paper Lion" and "A Wedding."

Hutton received the award Thursday night during the Waterville-based film festival. Previous recipients include actors Ed Harris, Glenn Close, Lili Taylor, Sissy Spacek and director Jonathan Demme. Last year's recipient was actor Gabriel Byrne, who appeared in films such as "Miller's Crossing" and "The Usual Suspects."

___

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation