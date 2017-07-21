Lauren Hutton thrilled to get 'Mid-Life Achievement Award'

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2013, file photo, model and actress Lauren Hutton poses for photos after arriving for Chanel's Metiers d'Art fashion show in Dallas. Hutton has been honored at a Maine film festival with its Mid-Life Achievement Award. The organizers of the Maine International Film Festival decided to honor the 73-year-old Hutton for her work in films like "Paper Lion" and "A Wedding." (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

The Associated Press