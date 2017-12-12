Now Playing
Posted: December 12, 2017

Late-night host Kimmel holds son, pleads for health care

FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery. He was crying from the first moment of his monologue Monday night, Dec. 11, as he pleaded with Congress to restore and improve children’s health coverage, a cause he has championed since son Billy was born with a heart defect in April. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery. He was crying from the first moment of his monologue Monday night, Dec. 11, as he pleaded with Congress to restore and improve children’s health coverage, a cause he has championed since son Billy was born with a heart defect in April. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night show after a week off for the boy's heart surgery.

Kimmel was crying from the first moment of his monologue Monday night as he pleaded with Congress to restore and improve children's health coverage, a cause he has championed since his son Billy was born with a heart defect in April.

Billy needed one surgery just after his birth and had a follow-up operation last week.

Kimmel kept up his ardent advocacy Monday night, urging Congress to restore the Children's Health Insurance Program, which has been left unfunded and stuck in a political stalemate since September.

Kimmel said it's "disgusting" that Congress is putting tax cuts for millionaires ahead of the lives of children.

