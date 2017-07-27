Larry David says his blunt 'Curb' character is no Trump

Actor/creator/executive producer Larry David speaks in the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor/creator/executive producer Larry David, from left, Susie Essman, actor/executive producer Jeff Garlin and J.B. Smoove participate in the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Associated Press

Larry David says the man he plays on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and President Donald Trump have nothing in common.

David was promoting a new season of the HBO comedy at a TV critics' meeting Wednesday when a reporter compared his blunt-spoken TV character, also named Larry David, and the president. The reporter said they both do things they shouldn't.

David's reply: He doesn't consider himself a jerk — but he used an expletive.

Jeff Garlin, who co-stars on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," chimed in. Garlin said that the president isn't funny and David is.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is returning after a long absence. It last aired in 2011. The 10-episode, ninth season debuts Oct. 1 on HBO.

Besides Garlin, returning cast members include Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove.