Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 04, 2017

Lambert leads nominees for country music awards

Comments
FILE - In this Sunday, April 2, 2017, file photo, Miranda Lambert performs
FILE - In this Sunday, April 2, 2017, file photo, Miranda Lambert performs "Tin Man" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each. Lambert was nominated Monday, Sept. 4, for song and single of the year for "Tin Man," and also earned nods for album, female vocalist and best video of the year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
Lambert leads nominees for country music awards
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017, file photo, Phillip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, of Little Big Town, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations announced Monday, Sept. 4, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.
View Larger
Lambert leads nominees for country music awards
FILE - In this Sunday, April 2, 2017, file photo, Keith Urban performs 'Blue Ain't Your Color' at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations announced Monday, Sept. 4, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each. The ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Nashville.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.

Lambert was nominated Monday for song and single of the year for "Tin Man," and also earned nods for album, female vocalist and best video of the year. Nominations for the 51st annual awards were announced on "Good Morning America." The ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Nashville.

The inescapable song of the summer, Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road," earned nominations for top single and song.

Entertainer of the year nominees were Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation