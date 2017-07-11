Now Playing
Posted: July 11, 2017

Lady Gaga postponing first stop of Dive Bar Tour

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Lady Gaga is postponing the first stop of her 2017 Dive Bar Tour originally scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas. A statement released Tuesday, July 11, said the singer is “deep in rehearsals for her world tour and is working to reschedule a date as soon as possible.” (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Lady Gaga is postponing the first stop of her 2017 Dive Bar Tour originally scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas.

A statement released Tuesday said the singer is "deep in rehearsals for her world tour and is working to reschedule a date as soon as possible." Her world tour, which hits stadiums and arenas around the world, is scheduled to start Aug. 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The singer did a similar bar tour last fall to coincide with the release of her album "Joanne." But Las Vegas fans will have another opportunity to catch a performance. Her world tour is scheduled to stop at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 11.

___

Online:

https://www.ladygaga.com/

