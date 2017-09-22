Lady Gaga on being famous: 'Not all it's cracked up to be'

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2017 file photo, Lady Gaga attends a premiere for "Gaga: Five Foot Two" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Gaga penned an emotional note to fans posted to Twitter on Sept. 21, 2017, a day before her documentary began streaming on Netflix. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

In a note posted to Twitter on Thursday, Gaga writes that the film reveals "that fame is not all it's cracked up to be." She says fame is lonely, isolating and "very psychologically challenging" because it "changes the way you're viewed by people." She says her relationship with fame is "complicated" because she knows it's her "destiny to be a performer."

The 31-year-old calls herself "just a girl trying to become a woman, who loves to write music, to sing, to play piano, guitar, dance, perform, and act."

Her documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two," began streaming Friday on Netflix.