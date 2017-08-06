Now Playing
Posted: August 06, 2017

Kyra Sedgwick stars as a mother whose daughter disappears

Kyra Sedgwick participates in the
Kyra Sedgwick participates in the "Ten Days In The Valley" panel during the Disney ABC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Kyra Sedgwick stars as a mother whose daughter disappears
Tassie Cameron, from left, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kyra Sedgwick, Kick Gurry and Erika Christensen participate in the 'Ten Days In The Valley' panel during the Disney ABC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje participates in the 'Ten Days In The Valley' panel during the Disney ABC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

TV producer Tassie Cameron had a recurring nightmare: While she was in her study working on a script, her sleeping children were taken from their beds.

This nightmare inspired her to create ABC's "Ten Days in the Valley," a 10-part mystery starring Kyra Sedgwick as Jane, the overworked single mother whose young daughter goes missing.

Everyone around Jane will be suspect. Even Jane seems culpable for letting the crime happen under her nose.

Sedgwick, who for seven seasons starred on the cop drama "The Closer," told reporters Sunday she was interested in "doing a show where I'm not SOLVING a mystery — I AM a mystery."

The whereabouts of Jane's daughter is "very much a matter of unraveling the mystery of who Jane is," Sedgwick said.

It premieres Oct. 1.

