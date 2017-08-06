Kyra Sedgwick's new TV role: a mom whose child goes missing

Kyra Sedgwick participates in the "Ten Days In The Valley" panel during the Disney ABC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

TV producer Tassie Cameron had a recurring nightmare: While she was in her study working on a script, her sleeping children were taken from their beds.

This nightmare inspired her to create ABC's "Ten Days in the Valley," a 10-part mystery starring Kyra Sedgwick as Jane, an overworked single mother whose young daughter goes missing.

Everyone around Jane will be suspect. Even Jane seems culpable for letting the crime happen under her nose.

Sedgwick, who for seven seasons starred on the cop drama "The Closer," told reporters Sunday she was interested in "doing a show where I'm not SOLVING a mystery — I AM a mystery."

The whereabouts of Jane's daughter is "very much a matter of unraveling the mystery of who Jane is," Sedgwick said.

It premieres Oct. 1.

FOND FAREWELL

The cast and producers of ABC's sitcom "The Middle" are ready to say goodbye — or almost everyone is.

Series co-star Atticus Shaffer said he's proud when viewers tell him that the show is something the family can watch together, and he'd like the show to keep going.

But producers Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline said it's time for the sitcom about an Indiana household to end. Its ninth and final season will begin airing Oct. 3.

Heisler said the show, starring Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn, doesn't want to overstay its welcome with viewers.

The producers also told TV critics Sunday they're glad to wrap up "The Middle" on their terms and give it a proper goodbye.

That includes bringing back fan-favorite characters from seasons past, including the Rev. TimTom.

