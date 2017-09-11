Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

IRMA:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm 

Closings

Irma Impact School Closings

Posted: September 11, 2017

Kristen Bell sings 'Frozen' tunes at Florida Irma shelter

Comments
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bell rode out Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017, at a hotel on the Walt Disney World resort in Florida. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bell rode out Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017, at a hotel on the Walt Disney World resort in Florida. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. —

Kristen Bell says she's "singing in a hurricane" while riding out Irma in Florida.

The "Frozen" star is in Orlando filming a movie and staying at a hotel at the Walt Disney World resort. She stopped by an Orlando middle school that was serving as a shelter and belted out songs from "Frozen." Back at the hotel, Bell posted pictures on Instagram of her singing with one guest and dining with a group of seniors .

Bell also helped out the parents of "Frozen" co-star Josh Gad by securing them a room at the hotel .

Bell tells Sacramento, California, station KMAX-TV, where her father is news director, that the experience is her version of one of her favorite movies, "Singin' in the Rain."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation