Posted: November 13, 2017

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons fires up Twitter after comments that women can’t balance career, family

Gene Simmons preforms at The Children Matter Benefit Concert Featuring Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Don Felder And Cheap Trick on September 20, 2017 at CHS Field Stadium in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images for The Children Matter)
Hannah Foslien
Gene Simmons preforms at The Children Matter Benefit Concert Featuring Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Don Felder And Cheap Trick on September 20, 2017 at CHS Field Stadium in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images for The Children Matter)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Gene Simmons, the facepaint-clad frontman for the legendary band Kiss, has riled up some fans thanks to his views of women in the workplace.

Simmons wrote in his new book, “Gene Simmons On Power,” that women should “get over your biological urges,” The New York Post reported.

Simmons went on to explain, “It’s natural to want to have kids, but, sorry, you can’t have it both ways. You have to commit to either career or family. It’s very difficult to have both.”

His comments ignited a fire on Twitter.

