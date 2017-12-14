Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons are expecting their first child

Matt Winkelmeyer

SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Actors Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Film Independent)

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Former “Friday Night Lights” star Jesse Plemons and his famous fiancée, Kirsten Dunst, are expecting their first child together, according to a report in Us Weekly.

In 2014, Dunst spoke to the U.K.’s Red Magazine about her desire to have kids soon.

>> Read more trending news

“I’m in baby mode, because two of my really good friends are pregnant right now. One of them is pretty chilled, and the other’s like, ‘I can’t wait to have a glass of wine!'” Dunst said. “I love it though. We’ve already picked her girl’s name; it’s done! I think 33 is a good age to have your first baby.”

Us Weekly also reports that Dunst, 35, and Plemons, 29 – who began dating after working together on the FX series “Fargo,” in which they played a married couple – will get hitched in Austin, Texas, in the spring of 2018.

“It was a gift,” Plemons said when the pair began working together. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person. We’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

It was revealed that Dunst and Plemons were dating in May 2016, when paparazzi caught them kissing behind a fence. At the time, Dunst had only recently ended her relationship with long-term partner Garrett Hedlund. The “Bring It On” star had spoken to InStyle UK about her plans to marry Hedlund, but that obviously did not happen.

“I am someone who wants to get married,” she told the magazine.

>> ‘Full House’ star John Stamos announces he’s finally going to be dad in real life

”If it happens in my mid-to-late 30s, it’s going to be intimate. Courthouse, dinner party and DJ with friends and family. I’ll treat it like it would be my 40th birthday.”

Plemons and Dunst aren’t the only expecting celebrity couple. “Full House” star John Stamos recently revealed to People that he and fiancée Caitlin McHugh are expecting a child.

The 54-year-old actor shared that he and his soon-to-be bride had been considering a baby for a while, and the timing was just right.

“We have the same morals and the same values that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’” Stamos said.

He revealed that his fiancée jokingly thought they should have a baby before getting married “because [he’s] old.”