Kim Kardashian West mum on all those sibling baby rumors

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. West is promoting Screenshop, which dishes up a range of shoppable fashion and accessory options based on a phone screen grab a user takes from social media or anywhere else. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West wouldn't spill on the rumored baby boom among her sisters, but she's proudly awaiting the birth of her third child with Kanye West via surrogate.

West said Tuesday while promoting a new shopping app called Screenshop that it's up to Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie to speak for themselves. She said Kanye is doing great as he focuses on the next season of his Yeezy fashion line. He's been keeping a low profile since canceling his Saint Pablo tour last year and staying briefly in a psychiatric hospital for undisclosed reasons.

Kim, meanwhile, says she's feeling the '90s stylewise and has used Screenshop for inspiration. The app allows a user to screen grab any look on a phone and shop options that pop up for purchase at a range of prices.