Winter Weather Possible in Atlanta this Weekend

Posted: January 04, 2017

Kim Kardashian returns to social media with family photo

Kim Kardashian West speaks during the #BlogHer16 Experts Among Us conference at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on August 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Kardashian returend to social media in January 2017 for the first time since she was robbed in Paris in October 2016 Paris robbery. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian West speaks during the #BlogHer16 Experts Among Us conference at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on August 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Kardashian returend to social media in January 2017 for the first time since she was robbed in Paris in October 2016 Paris robbery. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

LOS ANGELES —

It’s a new year, and Kim Kardashian is back on social media.

On Tuesday, Kardashian, 36, posted a photo of Kanye West, 38, and their two children, North, 3, and Saint, 1, to Instagram with the caption, “Family.”

family

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kardashian and West having been laying low on social media after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October.

West was hospitalized for a week in November after suffering a reported mental breakdown, causing him to cancel his remaining shows of his Saint Pablo tour, after which he shied away from social media as well. He resurface publically in New York, posing for photos with President-elect Donald Trump outside of Trump Tower.

Kardashian also uploaded a video to her official website Monday of special moments with her family, including Saint's first birthday party.

She  last posted on Instagram on Oct. 2.

