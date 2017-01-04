Now Playing
Posted: January 04, 2017

Kim Kardashian makes long-awaited return to social media

FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York. Kardashian West returned to social media on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, three months after going silent in the wake of being held up and robbed of millions in jewelry at a Paris hotel. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York. Kardashian West returned to social media on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, three months after going silent in the wake of being held up and robbed of millions in jewelry at a Paris hotel. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Kardashian posted a picture of her with husband Kanye West and their two children on Instagram on Tuesday and captioned the photo, "family." It was her first post on the platform since Oct. 3. She also returned to Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook with a series of posts. She responded to a fan's excitement about her return with the note, "I missed you guys!"

Kardashian was known to be ever-present on social media before the Paris incident.

West and Kardashian have been the subject of breakup rumors following West's hospitalization in November.

