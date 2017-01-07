Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

CLOSINGS

The Latest School and Business Closings

Posted: January 06, 2017

Kim Kardashian to discuss robbery on new season of 'KUWTK'

Comments
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Related

Kim Kardashian to discuss robbery on new season of 'KUWTK'
What We Know Now: Kim Kardashian Robbed

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will explore the after effects of Kim Kardashian's robbery in Paris.

>> Read more trending stories

The mother of two was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016.

E Online reported that a preview of the new season shows Kardashian sitting with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe discussing the incident.

Related: Kim Kardashian returns to social media with family photo

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kardashian tells her sisters. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

The clip also shows Kim Kardashian's reaction to news that her husband, Kanye West, was hospitalized while she was in New York for a charity event.

"I think he really needs me, and I have to get home," she can be heard saying on the clip.

West was hospitalized for a week in November 2016 after he reportedly had a mental breakdown.

The new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will air March 2017.

Watch the preview of the new season below:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation