Kim Kardashian confirms new baby in reality show promo

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the Tom Ford show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 in New York. Kardashian West is confirming that she and Kanye West are having a third child. She appears in a short video released Thursday for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” where she is speaking with her sister Khloe on a video chat. At one point during the call, she tells her sister, “We’re having a baby!” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press