Kid Rock signs Nashville record deal 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kid Rock appeared at the CMT Music Awards in June.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rap-rocker Kid Rock has signed a record deal with BBR Music Group in Nashville, Tennessee, taking another step toward cementing his relationship with country music, Rolling Stone reported.

Rock teamed up with Hank Williams Jr. in 2002 for an episode of “CMT Crossroads” and has appeared at tribute concerts for Johnny Cash. He also worked country songs into albums like his 2010 effort, “Born Free,” which featured country guests like Martina McBride and Zac Brown Band,

BBR will release Rock’s next album, the follow-up to his 2015 effort, “First Kiss,” Rolling Stone reported. The singer has teased his new project with two new songs: “Greatest Show on Earth” and “Po-Dunk.”

BBR has released albums for country stars Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Randy Houser and Lindsay Ell. Rock, who lives in Nashville, scored a top-five country hit in 2008 with “All Summer Long.”