Posted: February 15, 2017

Kid Rock reportedly considered for position in federal government

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By Melinda Lorge

According to multiple reports, musician Kid Rock's name was thrown out as a potential Republican candidate for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow’s Senate seat, which is up for re-election in 2018.

Stabenow’s held her position since 2000.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Kid Rock was brought into the discussion at a Michigan Republican Party convention on Feb. 11. 

Tea party activist Wes Nakagiri, who attended the event, commented on the Romeo native’s potential to take up the position, calling it an “out-of-the-box idea” that could “generate as much excitement as (Donald) Trump did.”

Though it may seem odd for Kid Rock to even consider launching a political campaign, anything is possible. After all, the self-described libertarian has lent his voice to politics on numerous occasions. In addition to that, he was an avid Donald Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential campaign and previously introduced a line of pro-Trump merchandise through his online store.

So far, there is no word on whether or not Kid Rock will decide to join the next political run.

