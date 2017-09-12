Now Playing
Posted: September 12, 2017

Kid Rock to open Detroit arena amid protest, Senate talk

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Kid Rock performs at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Kid Rock opens at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit’s new sports arena, Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2017, after two months of teasing a potential Republican run for U.S. Senate in Michigan. His publicist has said he will give fans exclusive insight on his political views and aspirations following his first song at Tuesday's concert. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
The Associated Press

DETROIT —

Kid Rock may have more to say about his political future during a concert at Detroit's new sports arena.

The musician opens the Little Caesars Arena Tuesday night after two months of teasing a potential Republican run for U.S. Senate in Michigan. His publicist has said he will give fans exclusive insight Tuesday on his political views.

Kid Rock's real name is Robert Ritchie. It's not clear which name could appear on the ballot if he runs. A secretary of state spokesman said staff would have to research whether "Kid Rock" could be used.

A civil rights group plans to protest the concert because of Kid Rock's past onstage display of the Confederate flag and criticism of black NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand during the national anthem.

