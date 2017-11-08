Kevin Spacey Fast Facts

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kevin Spacey continues to havecareer fallout after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Deadline reported Thursday that the actor’s scenes have been cut from the J. Paul Getty biopic “All the Money in the World.” The film’s director, Ridley Scott, along with Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas have removed Spacey’s scenes from the already finished movie.

Christopher Plummer will replace Spacey in the role of Getty. The movie, about the 1973 kidnapping of Getty’s 16-year-old grandson John Paul Getty III, is still set for a Dec. 22 release.

Plummer will reshoot all scenes in which Spacey appeared. The decision is supported by Sony Pictures and the cast and crew of the film. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, who also have roles in the movie, will be reshooting scenes with Plummer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, how the reshoots will happen -- whether with assistance from visual effects or not -- is not clear.

The recast is going to have impact beyond the film, however. Marketing materials, such as film posters and other memorabilia, will need to be redone as well.

Spacey getting cut comes after actor Anthony Rapp accused the actor of making a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Eight employees on Netflix’s “House of Cards” -- in which Spacey was a lead actor and executive producer -- accused Spacey of predatory conduct. Spacey has since been suspended from the show. Netflix has also scrapped plans to release a Gore Vidal biopic starring and produced by Spacey.

In one of the latest accusations against the actor, former TV anchor Heather Unruh said Spacey sexually assaulted her 18-year-old son last year.

