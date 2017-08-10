Kendrick Lamar to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Quebec City, Canada. Lamar is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards this month. MTV said Thursday, Aug. 10, that Lamar will take the stage at the Aug. 27 event at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lamar is nominated for eight awards. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press