Posted: May 01, 2017

Kendall Jenner was wearing pretty much no clothing at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner arrives at
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Kendall Jenner arrives at "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

By Rare.us

Monday night marked the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala at where models and celebrities join forces in extravagant gowns and costumelike couture to raise money for the Costume Institute.

The exhibit and theme of this year’s benefit is “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” While many in attendance wore dresses with inspired by geometric designs, model and reality TV force Kendall Jenner wore practically nothing.

While the model flaunted her perfect body, she nearly exposed her entire backside.

Page Six commented that she was channeling Liza Minnelli.

She was wearing La Perla Lingerie, and she has a contract with the company.

The reality TV star is coming off a really rough April in which she appeared in a commercial for Pepsi that has since been taken down, after being perceived as insensitive and “tone-deaf.”

She also somewhat previewed this bare-rear look at Coachella a few weeks ago.

