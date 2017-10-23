Kelly Clarkson says she was unhappy when she was ‘really skinny’

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson made a personal revelation about her body and happiness in a new interview.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Despite nearly incessant reports about her figure, Kelly Clarkson is just fine with her curves.

In a revealing interview with Attitude magazine, the singer and mother of two revealed that soon after her career reached new heights after the release of her sophomore album, she faced increased pressure from executives to be thin.

>> Read more trending news

“When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself,” Clarkson told the magazine. “I was miserable, liked inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.”

“It was a very dark time for me,” she said. “I thought the only way out was quitting. I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time.”

A few years after “Breakaway,” Clarkson released “My December” in 2007. She fought with her label for creative control to be able to make the album she wanted.

“I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there too. It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light.

“There’s a song on ‘My December’ called ‘Sober.’ There’s this line ‘Picked the weeds but kept the flowers,’ and I just live my life by that because you are who you surround yourself with.”