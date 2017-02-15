Now Playing
Posted: February 15, 2017

Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran to play iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards - Universal Music Group After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards - Universal Music Group After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Additional performers announced Wednesday include Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Big Sean. Bruno Mars has also been previously announced as a performer.

Drake leads all nominees with 12 nominations, including male artist of the year, at the fourth annual awards show. The show will air live on TBS, TNT and truTV on Sunday, March 5.

___

Online: http://news.iheart.com/features/iheartradio-music-awards-15/

