Kathy Griffin shaves head in support of sister's cancer fight

WOODLAND HILLS, CA - JUNE 02: Kathy Griffin speaks during a press conference at The Bloom Firm on June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, California. Griffin is holding the press conference after a controversial photoshoot where she was holding a bloodied mask depicting President Donald Trump and to address alleged bullying by the Trump family. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By Jeffrey Caplan, Rare.us

Kathy Griffin is back in the news with more pictures of a head — this time her own. The comedian shaved her head bald in support of her sister, Joyce, who is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

For the past few months, Griffin has undergone criticism for photographs that depicted her holding a faux bloody, severed head that was supposed to be that of President Donald Trump. Those photos cost Griffin her New Year’s Eve gig with CNN.

This new batch of photos should, at the least, grant her some praise. She showed off her stubby scalp in a couple of photos, one standing outdoors in front of some bushes, and another sitting next to her surprised mother Maggie Griffin.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

Afterward, Griffin’s mom took to Twitter to commend her daughter for showing solidarity with her sister.

My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

This is not the first time the Griffin family has grappled with this disease. Griffin’s older brother, Gary, died in 2014 at 63 after more than two years battling stage IV esophageal cancer.