Posted: August 02, 2017

Kathy Griffin shaves head in support of sister's cancer fight

Kathy Griffin shaves head in support of sister's cancer fight
By Jeffrey Caplan, Rare.us

Kathy Griffin is back in the news with more pictures of a head — this time her own. The comedian shaved her head bald in support of her sister, Joyce, who is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

For the past few months, Griffin has undergone criticism for photographs that depicted her holding a faux bloody, severed head that was supposed to be that of President Donald Trump. Those photos cost Griffin her New Year’s Eve gig with CNN.

This new batch of photos should, at the least, grant her some praise. She showed off her stubby scalp in a couple of photos, one standing outdoors in front of some bushes, and another sitting next to her surprised mother Maggie Griffin.

Afterward, Griffin’s mom took to Twitter to commend her daughter for showing solidarity with her sister.

This is not the first time the Griffin family has grappled with this disease. Griffin’s older brother, Gary, died in 2014 at 63 after more than two years battling stage IV esophageal cancer.

