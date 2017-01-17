Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 17, 2017

Katherine Heigl announces birth of baby boy, Joshua Bishop

Comments
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2016, file photo, Katherine Heigl arrives at the Summer TCA CBS, CW, Showtime Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. Heigl's representative told People magazine that the star gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 20, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2016, file photo, Katherine Heigl arrives at the Summer TCA CBS, CW, Showtime Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. Heigl's representative told People magazine that the star gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 20, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Katherine Heigl has given birth to a baby boy.

A representative for the Heigl tells People magazine the actress and husband Josh Kelley welcomed Joshua Bishop Kelley, Jr. on Dec. 20. Joshua is the couple's first son and Heigl's first biological child. She has two adopted daughters, 4-year-old Adalaide and 8-year-old Naleigh.

Heigl said she and Kelley were "full of high hopes and bubbling anticipation" when announcing the pregnancy in June.

The 38-year-old Heigl shot to stardom on the ABC hit "Grey's Anatomy" and in movies like "Knocked Up" and "27 Dresses."

She's currently set to play a defense lawyer in the upcoming CBS drama, "Doubt," which premieres next month.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation